Two arrested for alleged involvement in house break-ins in Stutong

KUCHING (July 17): The district police here have arrested two male suspects for their alleged involvement in two house break-ins in Stutong that were reported in June and July, this year.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects are currently under remand until July 21 for investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

“During the arrest, police also recovered a laptop, a food blender and a water purifier that were reported stolen during the break-ins,” said Ahsmon in a statement yesterday.

He added that the suspects aged 23 and 25 were arrested by the district’s Criminal Investigation Department on July 13.

The older suspect, he said, has a total of 14 criminal records, while the younger suspect has a total of 16 criminal records involving drug-related crimes.

“During a drug test, both of them tested positive for illegal drug use,” he added.

In a separate case, Ahsmon said the police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect for his alleged involvement in three robbery cases at 24-hour convenience shops in Kuching and Samarahan.

Also found in the suspect’s possession were two beer cans and cash money that are believed to be the items that were robbed from the convenience shops.

The suspect, he said, was arrested on July 14 and is revealed to have two criminal records.

“A drug test on the suspect was conducted and he tested negative for drugs,” said Ahsmon, adding that the suspect is currently under remand until July 21.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code.