When the days of ‘political frogs’ are numbered

MENTION “political frogs”, the phrase is almost certain to conjure up images of individuals of questionable character with low moral integrity and even draw cynicism from well-meaning political observers. The negative superlatives can be unforgiving. Expressions of such nature at the far end of the spectrum are understandable.

The unyielding critics would not stop at portraying the subjects in a negative light and labelling them as dishonest and motivated by a sheer desire to advance their own political goals at the expense of others and in submission to their new-found political masters.

Collective trust and faith

To political observers, collective trust and faith, which form the core elements in representational leadership, must not be compromised and therefore the masses must not be duped for political gain in any post-election circumstance.

Even though the vast majority of the electoral masses would resent defections as acts of betrayal, some are passive and apathetic and would choose to follow the ebb of the political tide for short-term gain, even if the defectors reneged on their election promise and abandoned their party stance.

You can expect the reasons and explanations given by most defectors for abandoning their previous cause to pursue a new political platform to be another staged act of political narrative. There are exceptions to the rule. There are those who saw the need to leave due to serious internal disagreement and dispute and did not choose a political affiliation after that.

‘Political frogs’ akin to migrating birds

Party defectors, colloquially known as “political frogs,” are like migrating birds that travel long distances in search of the best ecological conditions and habitats for feeding, reproducing, and raising their young. When breeding areas experience unfavourable conditions, they will relocate to more promising areas. The situation is analogous to party defectors.

Political frogs are a cause of instability as they make people distrust and despise politicians. They change the political equation while ignoring the voters who put them in power. They make financial backers regret contributing to their cause. They sow discord among coalition partners and make people tired of voting and hearing promises at every election when the basic ground rules are broken.

Conceptualising party defection

In politics, the defector has no qualms about abandoning allegiance to the party that has previously built him up and provided him with a platform to achieve victory and power in exchange for allegiance to another that is perceived to offer him a better political future. Of course, he would be quick to deny that power and position were in his consideration to defect to a new party. Instead, he would not hesitate to craftily speak of his desire to serve the people and support the government’s agenda to advance socio-economic development. It’s a tired line that fits neatly into the narrative of party defection but smacks of phoniness and veiled deception.

In a broader sense, it entails abandoning a cause or doctrine to which one is bound by some tie, such as allegiance or duty, as well as the people with whom you shared a cause.

In this sense, the defector is frequently viewed as a traitor by his former party and electorate. In the eyes of his former party and supporters, abandoning one’s political beliefs in favour of opposing political beliefs or causes is traitorous.

Political conscience and morality

Political party defectors are often viewed as ‘political prostitutes’ who lack the political principle, morality, conscience, and political ideology to champion the cause of leadership for the well-being of society and the country’s political development.

Hardly any politician with the desire to stay in power and rise to high positions would want to remain in a shrinking organisation and risk being pushed out of the mainstream of political power. Once a person has tasted power, it’s hard for him to go without it.

As succinctly expressed in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous lines, “Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” What else can a politician say if he falls into that category, even if he tries to hide it by portraying himself as a democrat of pro-development or pro-community?

The lucrative days of leaping for political frogs will soon be over with the coming into force of the anti-hopping law by the end of September this year. The Anti-Hopping Bill would be tabled in Parliament on 18 July and the Law Minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said he was optimistic that the bill would be successfully debated and passed in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anti-hopping law

Although a few Cabinet ‘warlords’ were reportedly attempting to prevent the bill from being passed before GE15 as ‘insurance’ for them to be able to switch parties after the polls, in order to remain in power, their hopes were dashed when Wan Junaidi pointed out that the Parliament has the discretion to approve the Bill without the Cabinet’s approval. This followed after the Parliament assumed responsibility for refining the bill after the appointment of the parliamentary select committee (PSC).

The turn of events in Parliament has put would-be defectors at a crossroads. Timing is of the essence for any politician wishing to cross the Rubicon and defect to a new party. Never mind about the election date, which can be after the passing of the Anti-Hopping Bill. What is more important is that the political crossing is completed before the end of September this year. They must defect soon before the crossing bar falls and the gate closes.

Is the crossing going to be a breeze? Will the process be hampered by organisational and social barriers that may indirectly reveal some internal opposition to defectors joining the party? Would potential party defectors be viewed as a threat to their position and power base, or as cunning politicians capable of outflanking them on their own turf?

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the dominant party in the ruling coalition, has yet to decide whether to open its doors to party defectors seeking shelter and possibly a platform to move up the power hierarchy. There is no sign that GPS would do so that soon. This is despite constant knocking at the door and frequent heaping of praises on GPS and its leadership in the public domain.

No compromise stance

Even the Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, chose to remain silent on the matter when asked to comment. However, his deputy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, took over the reins on the contentious issue and stated unequivocally in April this year that the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) would not compromise on any parliamentary seat and that the party is in a strong position to expand its representation without caving to terms offered by those outside the PBB.

Waiting in the line with their application to join GPS are independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang and Bersatu MP for Puncak Borneo Willie Mongin. Wait they must, as the decision has to be made collectively by the respective party branches, divisions and the PBB supreme council. Objection at any level of the hierarchical process may put an end to the hope of the defectors to join GPS.

PBB’s strength stems from the power of collectivity and humility. Consultations at all levels of PBB become a defining feature of political participation, a PBB tradition envied by many.

As if to remind potential members of the power of political humility, PBB Youth leader Miro Simuh, who is also State Assemblyman for Serembu, reiterated that the party is bigger than the individual and no single person, not even an MP or Assemblyman, would dare to think or speak of being more indispensable than others in the constituency. For party defectors waiting at the door, Miro’s message is clear.