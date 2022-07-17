Youth chief: PBB has potential candidates to win in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (July 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Miro Simuh has ruled himself out from contesting in Puncak Borneo in the coming general election, as he wants to focus solely on the Serembu state constituency he is now serving.

According to Miro, PBB has many other potential candidates with the calibre to win the seat for the party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“It is sufficient enough for me to serve as the ADUN (assemblyman), no need to be greedy,” he told a press conference yesterday after he was asked if he was prepared to contest in Puncak Borneo.

PBB is set to name a new candidate in Puncak Borneo as the party aims to wrest back the seat which it lost in the 14th General Election in 2018.

The incumbent MP Datuk Willie Mongin, who won the seat on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket, recently declared he has applied to join PBB.

Willie, who left PKR during the Sheraton Move in 2020 which saw the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, had claimed he was ‘parked’ in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to support the current ruling government.

Talk on the ground is that several potential candidates from PBB including a branch youth leader have been going around to introduce themselves to the voters there.

The Puncak Borneo seat comprises the three state constituencies of Serembu, Mambong and Tarat.

Miro, who is also a PBB vice president, also said the Youth wing is ready to present more candidates to be nominated to contest the 15th General Election if given the space and opportunity by the top leadership.

He pointed out that at the moment Sibuti MP and PBB Youth deputy chief Lukanisman Awang Sauni is the only MP from the Youth wing.

“We at Youth wing give our full support for YB Lukanisman to be retained to defend Sibuti.

“If given the space and opportunity, we at the Youth wing are prepared to present candidates who are youthful and energetic who can contest in the General Election. We are prepared towards that direction,” he said.

On the Youth wing’s strategy to capture the votes of young voters in the coming general election, Miro said PBB Youth will be working together with other components in GPS.

“We move together as GPS machinery. That is certain.

“As such, we will organise a GPS Youth retreat soon to ready our respective youth wings for the coming general election,” he said.

He added that cooperation from everyone in GPS is needed in order for the coalition to win all seats contested.

“We expect big challenges, such as the Undi18 (voting age lowered to 18) and current issues such as price hike. How are we going to handle these issues, and how we can effectively explain these issues to the people, since the opposition would be likely to play up these issues,” he said.

Miro had earlier chaired the PBB Youth meeting at the PBB headquarters. It was the first meeting held after the wing’s triennial general meeting last month which saw Miro elected as its new chief.