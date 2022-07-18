Abd Karim says not okay to fly Sarawak’s old colonial flag

KUCHING (July 18): The national flag of a country is a sacred symbol a nation can possess and must be shown its due respect, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said he disagreed with the view of those who believed that it is okay for them to fly Sarawak’s old colonial flag.

“Personally, the way I see it is that a flag reflects the dignity of a nation. When we go to war, that is the thing we must always maintain and protect because the moment the flag falls, it means we have lost.

“Even when our national or state anthem is being played and the flag is raised, you are supposed to be standing at attention. That is how important the flag is,” he told a press conference at his office in Baitulmakmur Building II here today.

He was responding to Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Michael Tiang’s recent statement where he had opined that there was nothing wrong with flying the old state flag to celebrate Sarawak Day as it is part of history.

Abdul Karim said he disagreed with “this kind of contention whereby it is okay for you to fly the colonial flag or flag of the past.”

“You cannot just fly any flag just like that and treat it as if you can fly another nation’s flag, colonial flag or Rajah Brooke’s flag in our country just like that.

“People can go to war if their flags are being desecrated. If anyone dares to tear our flag and this goes viral, you can be charged for treason. That is how sacred the flag is,” he stressed.

He hoped that Tiang would be able to look at his views from another angle.

“He might from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) like me but personally, I feel that this is something that is not right.

“A flag is something that is sacred to every nation or every state,” he stressed.

Tiang in his statement last week had said that those who displayed the old state flag simply wanted to remember the past, when the Kingdom of Sarawak was first formed in 1841.

He said he did not see this as a form of disrespect or that they were being unpatriotic.

“They love Sarawak and honour Sarawak’s history and that is a beautiful thing to do,” he said.

However, Tiang clarified yesterday that he was referring to the old Raj of Sarawak flag and not the old colonial flag.

In his Facebook post on July 16, he also said that he supported the flying of the old Raj of Sarawak flag in honour of Sarawak’s history and origin of independence.