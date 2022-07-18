Chieng: Transform Jalan Bukit Lima into giant sports, recreation facility

SIBU (July 18): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng suggests Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) develop Kutien Memorial Park and the surrounding Jalan Bukit Lima area into a mega sports arena and recreation park.

He opined that SMC could come up with more facilities to link with existing facilities in the area such as the memorial park, Bukit Lima Swimming Pool, two basketball courts, a tennis court and an indoor stadium.

“There is still land available besides Kutien Memorial Park. It is actually state land which can be developed to inter-connect with existing facilities to transform into a big one-stop park for sports and recreation with futsal courts and running tracks,” he said while officiating a ‘gotong-royong’ at the park yesterday.

He noted that existing facilities are not connected and should be transformed for Sibu folk to enjoy.

As an elected representative, Chieng said he could assist with funding and requests for state government assistance if the council comes up with a plan.

He was joined by SMC chairman Clarence Ting and Sarawak Kutien Association deputy chairman Ngu Ing Huong.