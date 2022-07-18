Covid-19 cases drop for second consecutive day

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Sabah saw a reduction in new Covid-19 infections for a second consecutive day.

On Monday 224 cases were reported, seven cases lower than the 231 reported on Sunday, state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said.

Overall, the situation in Sabah is relatively the same except that Kota Kinabalu saw an exponential increase in the number of cases reported and is now back in the three-digit category.

From 63 cases on Sunday, the number of cases reported in Kota Kinabalu on Monday rose to 137, an increase of 74 cases, said Masidi.

Four districts have cases in the two-digit category namely Penampang 15, Tuaran 13, Papar 13 and Putatan 10.

Six other districts which were Covid-19 free areas have reported infections, he said.

Out of the 224 cases on Monday, only one was reported in category 3 with the rest in categories 1 and 2.