Elected reps musn’t drag Sabah DUN into political agenda, says Speaker

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya today called on state elected representatives not to drag the state assembly into their political agenda.

Kadzim, who presided over the first day of the state assembly sitting, noted that some state elected representatives used social media to share to the public that their questions or motions submitted for this sitting have been rejected.

“I don’t understand and don’t know their motive for doing this, whether it is to inform the public that they are doing their work or to get public opinion for personal political milage.

“Unfortunately, you did not ‘share’ the reason(s) why the questions or motion were rejected… when the Standing Orders were not adhered to. But the way you did it made it look like the State Assembly did not even consider the questions you submitted,” he said.

Kadzim stressed that there is no need to raise issues at the State Assembly Sitting just for political mileage.

“Don’t drag the state assembly into your political agenda just because the general election is around the corner. If you need to make any public announcement, tell the whole truth, never the half-truth or no truth at all,” he said.