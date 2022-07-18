Focus on smoothening management of local authorities

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): One of the Local Government and Housing Ministry’s focuses is to smoothen the administration and management of all local authorities in Sabah.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, said that he took note of the shortcomings and weaknesses in the management of local authorities.

“Among our continuous efforts to resolve these issues, we have taken several measures including to conduct in-house courses within the departments as well as working with enforcement agencies such as MACC to ensure that there is transparency in how things are done.

“And I have personally taken action on non-performing officers by transferring and replacing them.

These non-performing officers are either sent for rehabilitation in the ministry or transferred to duties where they do not have much interaction with the public,” he said.

Masidi who was replying to Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking during the question and answer session at the State Assembly sitting on Monday, also agreed with the latter that revenue collection is one of the matters that the ministry puts focus on.

“We put a lot of focus on revenue collection in local authorities and if we look at the revenue that is supposed to be collected and the percentage collected, the performance of some local authorities are poor.

“This is one of our focus areas as we want to ensure efficiency in revenue collection by all local authorities,” he said.

Darell in a supplementary question, asked if the minister had refered to the Auditor General’s 2019 report about the Penampang District Council and if the issues such as failure to collect assessment and problems with unlicensed developers among others, will be addressed before the district council is upgraded into a municipal council.

Earlier, Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasnih when replying to nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee who asked for the latest development on the proposal to upgrade the Lahad Datu and Penampang District Councils into municipal councils, said the Lahad Datu District Council has not met the criteria needed to be upgraded into a municipal council.

According to Isnin, the ministry had conducted the same assessment for the Lahad Datu and Penampang District Councils.

“So far the Lahad Datu District Council has not been able to meet the basic criteria for upgrading to a municipal council. Therefore, the Lahad Datu District Council needs to focus on the direction of economic, social development and further strengthen the administration of the council in order to be eligible to be upgraded to the municipal council in the future,” he said.

Isnin was replying to nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee who asked for the latest development on the proposal to upgrade the Lahad Datu and Penampang District Councils.

Isnin told the House that if the Penampang District Council can fulfil the eight criteria needed for it to be upgraded to a municipal council, the ministry will then bring the matter up to the Cabinet for consideration.

The criteria are that it has to be a main town and have a population of not less than 150,000. The district council must also have sustainable financial resources with annual revenue of not less than RM20 million and have existing industrial, business, tourism and housing activities or in planning that have been identified as having the potential to contribute to the increase in taxable holdings as well as the generation of employment opportunities in various sectors.

It must have the ability to provide space and opportunities for traders while encouraging the growth of investment, business and commercial activities and have satisfactory infrastructure facilities and is connected to an efficient highway system as well as a sustainable urban planning concept that is able to provide a safe and comfortable environment to live in.

The district council needs to have a program that can encourage local residents to develop their respective communities through efficient urban governance or the involvement of residents committees; and coordination of existing posts and the need for the addition of new posts in accordance with the administrative status of the municipal council organization.