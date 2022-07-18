Foreigner among suspected drug pushers arrested in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 18): Police arrested four men, one of whom is a foreigner, on suspicion of drug-pushing on Sunday.

The suspects were detained at Jalan Abang Galau and Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.

Bintulu police said on Facebook that the suspects were aged between 27 and 43.

Police also seized one transparent plastic packet containing a clear crystal-like substance believed to be syabu weighing 5.2 grams.

One of the suspects will be investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section provides for up to five years in prison and not more than nine strokes of the rotan.

All four suspects also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

They will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in jail, and police supervision for two years upon conviction.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit appealed to the public to inform the police of any drug-related activities by calling the Bintulu District police headquarters on 086-318304.