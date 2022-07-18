GE15: SUPP out to help PDP reclaim Mas Gading, says Opar rep

KUCHING (July 18): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) would go all out in helping fellow Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim Mas Gading in the 15th general election (GE15).

According to Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, the parliamentary constituency is ‘definitely under the radar’ of GPS, the state’s present ruling coalition.

For the record, Mas Gading covers the state constituencies of Opar and Tasik Biru.

“Our main target is to help PDP wrest the seat back from DAP, definitely; it’s our priority to help our GPS partner,” he said when met after having earlier flagged off the categories of the ‘Momentum Run 8.2’ at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) compound early yesterday.

Billy also said three names had been considered as candidates for Mas Gading.

“However, we have to wait for Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS president, to announce the chosen candidate,” he said.

Billy, who is also a SUPP supreme council member, acknowledged that many other political parties were also eyeing Mas Gading.

“Apart from the DAP (Democratic Action Party), there might be other parties interested like Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Parti Sarawak Bersatu.

“Like in the 12th state election last year, you’d probably see six candidates contesting in an area for GE15.”

In the GE14 held in May 2018, MordiBimol of DAP secured Mas Gading after defeating then-incumbent Dato Anthony Nogeh Gumbek of Barisan Nasional (BN) in a straight fight.

Mordi garnered 12,771 votes over Nogeh’s 9,747 votes.

In this regard, Billy observed that over the years, there had not been much development in Mas Gading.

“Basic infrastructures are still lacking, like the roads going into the villages.

“Of course, the people have also mentioned Selampit Bridge, of it being long overdue. I am pushing for road infrastructure in KampungKendaie in Lundu.

“Whoever the MP is later on, I want the bridge and the Kampung Kendaie road projects to be prioritised,” he said.

On a separate subject, Billy said he would want the government to establish a township in his constituency.

“Bau is the nearest town. Another (town) should be established in Opar, which does not have any bazaar or commercial centre.

“So now, we are looking at having a new township, that’s what the Sarawak Premier promises.

“I am still looking for a good site (for the township),” said the assemblyman.