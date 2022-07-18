Habib and Rebecca lift trophies of KGS captains

KUCHING (July 18): Habiib Musthofa Abu Bakar fired a three-over 75 to lift the gross title of the Captain’s Trophy in the tournament for the Captain’s Trophy, Deputy Captain’s Trophy and Lady Captain’s Trophy at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) in Petra Jaya yesterday.

One stroke behind was Lee Kah Ming while Mohammad Lokman Mustaffa was third with a further two strokes. Johari Aman and Lester Simbas finished fourth and fifth with scores of 80 and 82.

The Captain’s Trophy nett category saw David Liew Miang Fong returning a five-under 67 to win the nett title while Andrew Ngisun pipped Robert Elon’s Sireng and Abdul Ghanie Tahir to second and third placings on count back (OCB).

Yahya Dato Ibrahim was fifth on a 69.

Kuan Kim Shoon was crowned champion for the Deputy Captain’s Trophy after he returned a nett score of 63 to beat Dato Chai Moi Fong (64), Gabriel Edwin Blassan (67), Loong Seh Kiong (70) and Abdul Jalil Abdul Rahman (71 OCB) respectively.

Zamhuri Drahman won the gross title after he carded a score of 91, finishing one stroke ahead of Mohamad Fariz Junaidi and two strokes ahead of Ting Sie Loh.

The fourth and fifth placings went to Hat @ Bong Hatta Marzuki (95 OCB) and Abu Bakar Mohamad Suhai (95) respectively.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sia Siaw Ling was the winner of the Lady Captain’s Trophy gross title after carding a 89 while lady captain Livan Deng was second OCB after she and Susan Toh Siok Tin had similar score of 93.

In fourth and fifth spots were Elvina Wong (98) and Lim Jui Leng (100).

Janet Kho Phek Kee bagged the nett title with her score of 67.

Pauline Gan Guet Beng was second four strokes further back and finishing in third to fifth spots were Wong Yien Hua (74), Helen Liew Kui Fah (75) and Daisy Kon Mui Kim (76).

As for the novelty prizes, the Nearest to Pin winners were Chris Chang (95 inches at Matang Hole 8), Saadi Sama’on (31 feet at Siol Hole 4) and Pauline Gan (9 feet at Siol Hole 8).

The Nearest to Line were won by Dr Mak Met (1 inch at Santubong Hole 12), Tiang Kung King (6 inches at Demak Hole 16) and Kim Mi Ra (8 inches at Demak Hole 16).

The Boys and Girls categories under the KGS Captain’s Trophy will be played next Sunday.