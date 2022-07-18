In Parliament, Opposition Leader raps govt for relying on subsidies to tackle price squeeze

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim began the mid-year parliamentary session today by panning Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government for relying too much on subsidies to tackle the soaring cost of living.

The Port Dickson MP suggested that the Umno-led administration’s response to inflationary pressure had been inadequate and that it required deeper structural reform.

Anwar cited the ringgit’s depreciation, among others, pointing to the need to rein in the cost of food imports.

The ringgit is currently among the region’s worst performers, having dropped by nearly 5 per cent against the greenback in the last two years to push import costs up.

Malaysia is a net food importer and has become increasingly reliant on other countries to source essential food items, including rice.

“What you just explained was a conventional approach. There seems to be no willingness to bring structural changes. For example, the prime minister said import costs have risen. That is because the ringgit’s value has depreciated so much, but there have been no efforts to make the currency improve,” Anwar said during Question Time. – Malay Mail

