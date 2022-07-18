Jeffrey apologises for confusion over paid-up capital in NCA

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has made an open apology in the State Legislative Assembly for causing confusion over the issue of Hoch Standard Pte Ltd’s paid-up capital in the controversial Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA).

In his written apology that was read by Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya, Jeffrey said the US$10 million which he stated as the paid-up capital during the winding-up of his ministry at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on December 8, 2021 actually referred to the total investment value of the company.

Kadzim said he had received a complaint through a notice of motion under Standing Order 30(b) from Sri Tanjong and Elopura assemblymen on March 3, 2022 to refer Tambunan assemblyman, namely Jeffrey, to the Rights and Freedom Committee for allegedly issuing misleading statement on the US$10 million paid-up capital by Hoch Standard Pte Ltd during the State Legislative Assembly sitting on December 8, 2021.

The Speaker said he had requested explanation from Jeffrey in a letter dated April 26, 2022, to which the latter responded the next day.

Kadzim said an individual had to meet three elements in order to be convicted and referred to the Rights and Freedom Committee – statement made is misleading to the assembly; the assemblyman knowingly made the inaccurate statement; and intention to mislead the assembly while giving the statement.

After examining the documents and explanation given, he said he had decided that Jeffrey’s statement was made without any intention to mislead the assembly.

However, Kadzim said this is not a precedent case for other complaints in the future from assemblymen that is referred to the State Legislative Assembly, and hence he requested Jeffrey to rectify his statement via a written apology.

“I have accepted the written apology and this will be recorded in the Hansard report,” he said, and proceeded to read Jeffrey’s open apology.

Jeffrey, in his written apology, said the issue on carbon credit and Hoch Standard Ptd Ltd was raised several times during his turn to wind up at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on December 8, 2021.

“When I was asked the sum of the paid-up capital from the company, I had unintentionally stated US$10 million based on letters from the company and related documents.

“But after scrutinizing the information in the letter, the information refers to the total investment value of the company, not paid-up capital.

“So I wish to convey my open apology in the State Legislative Assembly for causing confusion pertaining to the paid-up capital of Hoch Standard Pte Ltd. I did not intend to mislead the House.

“When I made the statement, I was certain that the information was correct and referred to the paid-up capital of the company,” the written apology reads.

Jeffrey also requested to rectify his statement in Hansard report.

Meanwhile, Tungku assemblyman Assafal P Alian suggested that Jeffrey should be present in the State Legislative Assembly when the written apology was being read out, or even delivered by the latter himself.