KTS holds Nitrogen Gas Generator seminar

LAHAD DATU (July 18): KTS, the sole distributor of Atlas Copco products for East Malaysia for the past four decades, organized a Nitrogen Gas Generator seminar at a leading hotel here on Monday.

The event was specially held to deliver solutions to the palm oil refining industry.

The attendees included the key players of the sector in Sandakan and Lahad Datu.

Atlas Copco Nitrogen Gas Generator (NGP) is a complete and fully automated on-site generator that produces gaseous nitrogen for the blanketing of edible oils in the storage tanks to protect the oils against the onset of oxidative rancidity and contamination. It ensures the refinery can rely on its own continuous nitrogen gas supply instead of purchased gas.

The NGP system is able to deliver a significant savings up to 80 per cent compared to other conventional nitrogen generators in that it offers the optimal feed air efficiency.

It matches its air consumption with the nitrogen output required by the plant.

The complete and ready-to-use system offers a nitrogen purity from 95 per cent up to 99.999 per cent, depending on the requirement of the industry concerned.

Apart from palm oil industry, the nitrogen generator is also used in a wide range of industries like food and beverage, electronics, pharmaceutical, laser cutting, pressure testing and tyre inflation among others.

In brief, Alas Copco NGP assures the lowest ownership cost with its superb performance and reliability.

Tim Chua, the Business Development Manager of Atlas Copco Malaysia, was the speaker at the event.

Those interested in the innovative N2 system may contact Adam Ling (011 15346448) of KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, Lahad Datu or visit/call other branch offices for further information.