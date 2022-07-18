Liew: Give allocation to STB to hire airport toilet cleaners

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew suggested that the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) be given an allocation for hiring its own cleaners for the airport public toilets in Sabah, especially those at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), Tawau and Sandakan Airports, instead of the airport management executing the job.

She made the suggestion while debating the 2022 First Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill on the first day of the Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 16th State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The former Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment said the present level of cleanliness was far from satisfactory, and she had received complaints from visitors and the public about leaking, dirty and smelly airport toilets in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

“I am just making a suggestion for an allocation for STB to recruit its own cleaners. It seems my recent calls to the airport management for improvement have fallen on deaf ears. I believe STB can do a better job.

“Sabah is a beautiful state, and we must not allow filthy toilets to mar our image. Having dirty lavatories is not our culture. We must have clean and presentable toilets at all times, especially now that Sabah has reopened its doors to international tourists, and tourism is picking up momentum,” Liew said in her speech.

According to her, she headed straight to the KKIA public toilet upon her arrival from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, and found the facility to be not up to the mark.

“I didn’t see any improvement … its condition is not good enough for public use,” she said.