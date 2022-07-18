Man jailed for stealing car to meet friend in Bekenu

MIRI (July 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 38-year-old man to 12 months in prison for stealing a car to meet a friend last month.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen convicted Lee Kok Ming from Da Sing Garden here on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for between one and seven years in prison and a possible fine upon conviction.

Lim also ordered for the sentence to run from the date of Lee’s arrest on July 17.

According to the facts of the case, an 84-year-old complainant had lodged a report at the Miri Central police station after finding his blue saloon car, which was parked outside his house compound at Taman Kinglee, had gone missing around 12 noon on June 16.

Separately, a 28-year-old man lodged a report on June 17 after a man arrived at Rumah Nyuai, Sungai Kelitang, Bekenu in a suspicious car around 11am to look for a friend.

Fearing for their safety, longhouse residents prevented the car from leaving and contacted the police for further action.

Police later arrested the driver and seized the car.

The subsequent investigation found that the car had been reported missing by the 84-year-old owner, who then confirmed the vehicle belonged to him.

Lee also admitted stealing the car to go to Bekenu to meet a friend.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while Lee was unrepresented by counsel.