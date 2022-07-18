MH17 tragedy: Dewan Rakyat expresses condolences to families of passengers, crew

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): The Dewan Rakyat today marked the eighth anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine airspace by further expressing condolences to the family members of the passengers and crew of the ill-fated flight.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down in the eastern part of Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun led the offering of condolences before the question and answer session began.

“I and all the Members of the Dewan Rakyat are deeply saddened by the incident and thus express our deepest sympathies to the families of the passengers and friends as well as of the crew of MH17.

“I pray that the families of the passengers and crew of the aircraft remain steadfast and resilient in facing this ordeal. On behalf of the Members of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) and Parliament as a whole, I extend my condolences to all the families of the passengers and crew of MH17,” he said. .

He then invited the MPs to stand up, with Muslims MPs asked to recite the al-Fatihah prayer while non-Muslims were asked to observe one-minute silence.

Earlier, Azhar said Malaysia was in the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase and emphasis continued to be placed on efforts to address the risk of Covid-19 transmission by taking appropriate public health measures.

“To ensure that the Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the Fourteenth Parliament can be carried out in a smooth and safe manner, the MySOP standard operating procedures (SOP) and Guidelines for the Admission of Members of Parliament and Accompanying Officers have been distributed on the tables of the Honorable Members,” he said. .

Azhar added that similar measures were also being taken as stated on Sept 14 last year to improve indoor air quality by installing a system to eradicate the Covid-19 virus. – Bernama