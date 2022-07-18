MTUC Sarawak suggests federal govt reduce ministers, ministries in austerity drive

KUCHING (July 18): The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak has suggested the federal government reduce its number of ministers and ministries in the effort to save public expenditure.

Secretary Andrew Lo said the federal government should do more than just deferring and cancelling new projects in its austerity drive.

Aside from that, he said the federal government must also seriously reduce corruption and leakages.

“We don’t want to be like Sri Lanka … increasing the nation’s debts, having fewer taxes, giving handouts to remain popular,” he told The Borneo Post in response to the federal government’s decision to cancel or postpone projects.

According to Lo, the state government should also follow the federal government’s austerity drive by cancelling or postponing multi-million state funded projects that have not commenced.

Bernama reported today that the federal government is taking measures to save public expenditure by postponing or discontinuing projects yet to commence to enable money to be channelled to the people’s welfare apart from efforts towards the country’s economic recovery.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said that the move was in response to a directive issued via the Malaysia Treasury Circular — Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings.

On Friday (July 15), the media reported that all ministries, departments, agencies, federal statutory bodies and companies limited by guarantee were instructed, via the Malaysia Treasury Circular, to implement internal austerity measures by optimising expenditure.