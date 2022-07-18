N50 Machan continues goal fest with 5-1 win over Pelawan FC

SIBU (July 18): N50 Machan, which annihilated Selangau District FC 14-0 recently, continued their goal fest by trouncing Pelawan FC 5-1 over the weekend in the Sarawak Central Zone Football tournament.

N50 Machan’s prolific striker Paul Sambang opened the account as early as the third minute before adding another in the 38th minute.

Mohd Syazwan Shamsudin also got his name on the scoresheet when he found the net in 47th minute.

Adding to Pelawan FC’s misery was Mohd Aufa Syahir Sabarudin, who scored in the 53rd minute.

Pelawan FC replied through Rodrick Mpatisha in the 73rd minute but it was too late to turn the match around.

A final goal in the 90th minute from Azmin Drahman, who scored a hattrick in the match against Selangau District FC, ensured N50 Machan another convincing win.

Other matches played over the weekend saw a 1-1 draw between Land and Survey Department and Fourtynine Ngemah; Igan FC win 2-0 against SDFC, 7DSC beat N45 Repok 1-0, while Selangau District FC lost 1-5 to Bukit Goram 63.

The league, which began on June 11, will run until Sept 3, with matches played over weekends.

The league is jointly organised by Nangka Sports, Cultural, Social and Unity Secretariat, Nangka Service Centre, and Sibu District Football Club.