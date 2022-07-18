New Covid-19 cases nationwide drop on Sunday to 3,936

KUCHING (July 18): Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections took a dip to 3,936 yesterday, after two consecutive days of breaching the 5,000-mark.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the last time the country’s daily cases fell below the 4,000-mark was July 13 when 3,934 new infections were reported.

Malaysia recorded 5,047 new cases on July 16; 5,230 new cases on July 15; and 4,098 new cases on July 14.

As of yesterday, the country still had 42,511 active cases, while the total cumulative infections stood at 4,622,981.

This week, the 18-29 age group made up 26.4 per cent of the cases recorded nationwide, followed by the 30-39 age group (25.1 per cent), and the 40-49 age group (16 per cent).

In Sarawak, new Covid-19 cases dropped to 38 yesterday, after 74 new infections were reported on July 16.

To date, the state has recorded 308,737 cases, with 401 cases still active.

This week, the 30-39 age group contributed 20.2 per cent to the total Covid-19 infections across Sarawak, followed by the 40-49 age group (19.4 per cent), and the 18-29 age group (17.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak stood at 56.4 per cent yesterday.

This was the fourth lowest in the country, with the national rate at 63.9 per cent.

Other states and territories recording lower ICU bed usage rates for Covid-19 than the national rate were Perlis (63.2 per cent), Johor (62.9 per cent), Perak (60 per cent), Putrajaya (60 per cent), Labuan (57.1 per cent), Melaka (53.7 per cent), Penang (45.5 per cent), and Pahang (42.5 per cent).