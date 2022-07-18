Newsman: Current system yet to fully accommodate cancer patients

MIRI (July 18): It goes without saying that undergoing cancer treatments can be complicated, with patients often experiencing side effects during and after the procedures.

This is what journalist and former president of Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) Thng Joo Hua is going through.

However, he also feels that the current system does not always prepare the cancer patients for what to expect.

Relating his own experience, he said upon being diagnosed with Stage 4 nasopharyngeal cancer in January this year, he was told that chemotherapy would be the first phase of the treatment.

“But I wasn’t told about what I should be expecting. I had to travel to Kuching from Miri to undergo check-up and diagnosis, before being arranged for chemotherapy, which I later requested to be run at Miri Hospital.

“Before my first cycle of chemotherapy, I came across a medical officer who was kind enough to share the vital information that I needed to know, such as reminding me to have my dental care taken care first prior to undergoing chemotherapy.

“This might sound trivial to a healthy ordinary person, but it’s not.

“It made me see the importance of having a comprehensive cancer care system that should have been put up by our government to educate the public about cancer,” he told The Borneo Post.

Thng said despite having volunteered with Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) for more than 10 years and written news meant to raise public awareness of childhood cancer, the reality that he faced were neither like what he had heard nor expected.

Addressing issues before treatment

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, chemotherapy can affect dental health, as the drugs used to kill cancer cells may also harm the normal cells, including those in the mouth.

The side effects of chemotherapy on dental health are painful mouth and gums; dry mouth; burning, peeling or swelling of the tongue that can make it difficult to eat, talk or swallow; infection that could be harmful; and change in taste.

Reiterating the advice given to him by the medical officer, Thng said it was necessary for him to deal with any dental issues before treatment, such as having any wisdom or decayed tooth extracted.

“I was also told that those who was not informed about doing this before chemotherapy and might consider doing it after could face complications such as slow healing of the wound due to shrinking blood vessels, caused by the chemo drugs.

“If you’re wondering, yes – I had my tooth extracted weeks before the treatment,” said the 38-year-old.

In this regard, Thng said he got to learn quite a number of things while undergoing therapy, and he was thankful that there were people whom he could seek advice and consultation from along the way.

Yet, he also felt that not many patients were as fortunate as him.

“In the early phase of my chemotherapy, there were miscommunications among the medical officers, nurses and doctors during my treatment at Miri Hospital, which resulted in a bit of chaos.

“Looking back, though, it was understandable considering the amount of cases that they had to handle on daily basis – it’s overwhelming, to say the least.

“It actually validates the reason why a cancer treatment centre is much needed in northern region of Sarawak.”

According to Thng, Miri Hospital not only deals with local cases, but also those from other districts.

He added: “To be honest, I do see all the more reasons for a proper cancer system to be set up, as it can cover all aspects including cancer registries, education on healthcare, certification, research works, and provision of related services.”

Relating his experience, Thng said queuing up for blood work had become a routine, which he described as ‘being more painful than the treatment itself’.

However, he considered himself as ‘lucky’ as he was still strong enough to move around and wait in the line.

“But the wheelchair-bound patients who need to be accompanied by their caretakers, those who do not have own transportation and those who have to travel far from the rural areas, the current system is doing injustice to them.

“And this is just to obtain treatments; we have not mentioned mixed appointments, last-minute rescheduling or other issues.”

‘No other options’

By end of May this year, Thng had completed 22 cycles of chemotherapy.

For now, he is undergoing the next phase of treatment, which is radiotherapy, at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

In this regard, he said he had only spent a few hundreds of ringgit on the 22 cycles of chemotherapy at Miri Hospital, while being able to be at home with his family.

It was different when it was in Kuching, where he was staying at a rented apartment near the SGH and arranging his own daily meals and also transportation, all of which incurred several thousands of ringgit, and it exclude treatment fees.

He also checked the rate at a private hospital, which charged at least RM10,000 per chemotherapy cycle.

“You just have to be thankful for government subsidy.

“However, those from rural areas especially in the northern region of Sarawak who are seeking treatment in Kuching or Miri, they may able to save on the treatment fees, but other expenses could accumulate to a huge amount.

“It is hard enough dealing with cancer. If the best option is Kuching or Peninsular Malaysia where better cancer treatments are readily available, how many of those who are struggling financially, can afford them?

“How much could their insurance schemes cover, and how many have given up even before the fight?”

In this sense, Thng lauded the SCCS on ‘continuing to do its best as a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

‘It is helping the children affected by cancer, and covering all the expenses – accommodation, financial assistance, transportation and medical aid, to name a few.

“The SCCS halfway homes in Kuching, Miri and Sibu are meant to help every patient who comes for help.

“However, can an adult cancer patient get such help?

“I, as well as so many other patients, share the same hope that we could get this type of centre so that those who need help would not have to go too far,” said Thng.

