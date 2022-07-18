Padawan teen claims trial to rape, sexual assault of cousin aged 12

KUCHING (July 18): An 18-year-old claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to raping and sexually assaulting his 12-year-old cousin.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to the two charges after they were read to him by a court interpreter before Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff.

According to the first charge under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code, he allegedly raped his cousin on July 12 this year at a house in a Padawan village.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to 30 years and possible caning upon conviction.

According to the second charge, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim by touching her private part and body on the same date and location.

The offence comes under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali requested no bail be given as rape is a non-bailable offence.

Mohd Taufik denied bail as the accused lives in the same house as the victim.

He then fixed Aug 15 for pre-trial case management and for the accused, who was unrepresented by counsel, to be further remanded.