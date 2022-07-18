Putrajaya’s austerity drive won’t affect Sarawak govt-funded projects, says Uggah

KUCHING (July 14): The federal government’s austerity drive will not affect Sarawak government-funded projects, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is the state Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, also assured that the Pan Borneo Highway project, which is funded by the federal government, will continue to be implemented and will not be cancelled.

“A lot of the (projects) are under the state’s finances, so that they will not be affected by the policy that they (federal government) have.

“What they are talking about are projects that have yet to commence, those that are still experiencing several setbacks and issues,” he said when met during his visit at Mile 6 flyover here this morning.

Nevertheless, Uggah said the state government will seek further details on the federal government’s move.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the federal government is taking measures to save public expenditure by postponing or not continuing any project that has yet to commence, to enable money to be channelled for the welfare of the people, apart from efforts toward the country’s economic recovery.

He said the move was made in response to a directive issued via the Malaysia Treasury Circular — Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings.

Last Friday, the media reported that all ministries, departments, agencies, federal statutory bodies and companies limited by guarantee (CLBG) were instructed, via the Malaysia Treasury Circular, to implement internal austerity measures by optimising expenditure.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the state government remains committed in ensuring that the projects are implemented as scheduled, adding that a team from his ministry will go to the ground to monitor them.

“We have a number of delayed projects (in Sarawak). Some projects have moved from delayed to sick project. Our priority now is that the delayed projects are pushed on time, and sick projects will be cured,” he said.

On the Mile 6 flyover, Uggah said it is expected to be completed by end of this month, while the Mile 7 flyover will be fully opened on July 25.