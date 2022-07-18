Sabah’s Covid-19 infections down for second consecutive day

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Sabah saw a reduction in the number of Covid-19 infections reported for the second consecutive day today.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said a total of 224 cases were reported today, which were seven cases lesser than 231 cases reported yesterday.

Overall, Masidi said the situation in Sabah was relatively the same except Kota Kinabalu which saw an exponential increase in the number of cases reported and was now back in the three digits category.

He added that the number of cases reported in Kota Kinabalu today had risen to 137 from 63 yesterday.

Four districts had cases in the two digits category namely Penampang (15) , Tuaran (13), Papar (13) and Putatan (10), he said.

Masidi added that six other districts which were Covid-19 free areas had reported cases of infection.

He said only one case was in category 3 while the rest were in categories 1 and 2.