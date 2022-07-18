SDMC: Sarawak records 367 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 28

KUCHING (July 18): Weekly Covid-19 cases in Sarawak saw an upward trend in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 28 with 367 cases recorded, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The state had recorded an increase of 41 cases when compared to the 326 cases recorded in Epid Week 27.

The committee in its weekly Covid-19 report said for Epid Week 28, a total of 359 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

It also said that there were two Covid-19 fatalities reported in the same week with one in Kuching and the other in Miri.

Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to date now stands at 308,699.

SDMC in its statement also gave a breakdown of the cases where Kuching continued to record the highest number of cases at 130 for Epid Week 28.

“This is followed by Sibu with 72 cases, Miri (67), and Bintulu (29),” it said.

It also said that 22 districts had recorded single-digit cases namely Kapit (8), Samarahan (7), Sarikei (6), Bau (6), Mukah (6), Meradong (5), Lawas (4), Serian (3), Simunjan (3), Sri Aman (3), Matu (3), Lubok Antu (2), Kanowit (2), Betong (2), Belaga (2), and one each in Dalat, Selangau, Marudi, Saratok, Subis, Julau, and Kabong.