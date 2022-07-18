Shafie to resubmit motion debating Sulu sultanate heirs’ issue

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will be resubmitting his motion to debate the Sulu sultanate heirs’ issue to the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Parti Warisan headquarters on Monday, Shafie said that the issue is important and must be heard.

The Warisan president said the party had also tabled a similar motion in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday which was also rejected by the Speaker there.

“Warisan brought up the issue simultaneously at the State Assembly sitting and Dewan Rakyat sitting today. The motion was not only to ensure that the country’s sovereignty and security is protected, but also the lives of the people,” said the Senallang assemblyman.

Shafie who is also Semporna Member of Parliament, pointed out that incidents such as kidnapping have been occurring repeatedly making it seem like the matter of the country’s security is not being taken seriously.

“We know that in the national budget last year the Home Ministry received RM70 million while the Defence Ministry was allocated almost RM20 billion. But how much from the total was channeled to beefing up the security in Sabah?” he asked.

He claimed that with Sabah’s security under constant threat, the state’s tourism sector has been affected.

“I regret when something that is not only connected to the country’s sovereignty but also to the safety of human lives happened. I hope the federal government is concerned about what had happened in Azerbaijan and look into how it can reform the country’s security system,” he said.

Shafie added that the government should also beef up the defence logistics in areas that need them and he pointed out that there is no helicopter base in any of the east coast districts.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya when rejecting Shafie’s motion said it was based on Rule 23 (2), which requires motions to be submitted within 24 hours of the start of the session.

“As this motion was submitted at 11.25am, which does not meet the 24-hour requirement, it is rejected according to Rule 23(2),” he said.

Shafie then requested for the motion to be debated anytime during the four-day assembly sitting, as it involved the issue of Sabah’s sovereignty.

“It does not have to be debated today, maybe it can be done on Thursday. This issue has been haunting us for 65 years.”

Kadzim, however, advised Shafie to raise the matter in Parliament, saying that as it involves the federal government, the issue should be handled at the federal level.