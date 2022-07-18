Special committee to look into foreign labour issue – CM

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): The state government has committed in its efforts to resolve issues affecting the people in Sabah such as unemployment and shortage of raw materials like those needed in the construction sector.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji noor said that a special committee has been set up to look into the issue of foreign labour.

“If this matter is not resolved, it can affect our economic growth, especially in the plantation and construction sectors,” he said when replying to opposition leader Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s supplementary question.

“We will take committed measures on this. On the issue of shortage of raw materials, we note that this has resulted in the price increase of goods including those needed in the construction sector.

“A committee chaired by the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister has been set up to look into this matter. All these issues will be given serious attention as it involves all the rakyat in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, to a question from Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking whether the state government will grab opportunities provided through the Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), Hajiji said the state government will implement all that will bring benefit to Sabah.

Leiking in his supplementary question said the RCEP gives trade liberalization to the country, especially Sabah and suggested that a unit that is well versed in the RCEP be set up in the state’s Finance Ministry or Ministry of Industrial Development so that all the opportunities provided can be fully utilized.

“This agreement involves the federal government and will surely benefit Sabah. It is the state government’s stand to implement whatever it is that is good for the state and give a good impact to its economy.

“I hope the Ministry of Industrial Development can look into the benefits of the RCEP,” said Hajiji.