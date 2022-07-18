Uggah: Rescue contractor appointed for Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project

KUCHING (July 18): A rescue contractor has been appointed to continue with the works of converting the five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway into traffic light intersections, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“We have appointed a new contractor. The officers have briefed us and they had done some works.

“Looking at their plan and the Public Works Department (JKR) plan, we hope this project will be completed within 15 months. I will personally come with JKR to supervise (the project),” he said when met by reporters after visiting the third roundabout site at the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

Uggah said this conversion project had been a controversial one as it had been delayed and caused frustrations to the government as well as the public.

“Now, the government has decided to appoint a rescue contractor, which is our strategy if there is a ‘sick’ project so that it will be completed as scheduled,” he added.

He said based on the briefing given to him, the new contractor is well prepared with their machines, materials and workforce.

“They have also told us of their plan to acquire the traffic light equipment required.

“We see the commitment or plan is there. Now it is the job of the JKR to make sure that the plan is implemented. The JKR will work out a timeline for works to proceed progressively and the department will monitor this as its Key Performance Indicator (KPI).

“On the works done so far by the contractor, I hope it is not a case of a new broom sweeping well,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Uggah who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development said studies would be taken if there is a need to convert other roundabouts in the city into traffic light intersections to reduce traffic jams.

“Let us study the proposal. Our road traffic not only in Kuching but statewide have increased tremendously. More and more people can afford to buy their own cars now but our roads were built 30 or 40 years ago.

“There are various options that can be taken (such as) building flyovers, underground passage, installing traffic lights and others. (However) the option will depend on situation at each town or area.

“We need to incorporate whatever option taken in our planning for the future, like 50 years from now,” he added.

Also present during the site visit were the Ministry’s permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yaw, JKR director Richard Tajan and other senior JKR and the contractor’s engineers.