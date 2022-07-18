Unemployed man jailed for molesting sales marketer

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): An unemployed man was jailed for two months by the Magistrate’s Court here on Monday for molesting a sales marketer.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the sentence on Syfulbahry Siuneh, 43, after he admitted to a charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or with a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The accused’s mental assessment result showed that he was fit to plea.

During a previous hearing on May 9, the same court ordered the accused to be referred to a mental hospital for one month of observation.

Syfulbahry had on that day, admitted to outraging the modesty of the 28-year-old woman at a shopping complex here at noon on April 29, but later changed his guilty plea to not guilty when the charge was re-read against him.

Before the magistrate ordered for the second time reading of the charge that day, she did not understand what the accused was trying to explain.

The magistrate inquired whether the accused understood about his guilty plea and whether he understood the charge against him.

He kept saying on that day that the victim had mistakenly seen a person.

The magistrate then asked “so why did you plead guilty?”

“Please re-read the charge against the accused,” she ordered.

After the charge was re-read, the accused said that “saya tidak akun salah lah sebab dia silap nampak orang,” (I plead not guilty because she (the victim) mistakenly saw a person).

The magistrate then asked on that day whether to send the accused to a mental hospital, to which the prosecution raised no objection to that.

Syfulbahry also replied on the matter of sending him to the hospital by saying “boleh juga” (Yes, can).

When the magistrate asked the accused how old is he, he said that his age is 30.

However, a check on his identity card by the prosecution, the accused was born in 1978, which he is now 43 years old.

When the magistrate asked the accused to state his identity card’s numbers, he said it correctly but the numbers he said was not in order.

The fact of the case stated that when the victim was on duty, the accused approached her and touched her left thigh.

He had tried to run away but was stopped by a security guard who was on duty at the place.