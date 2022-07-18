Wan Junaidi: EC studying postal, electronic and online voting to improve existing system

KUCHING (July 18): Postal, electronic and online voting will be studied to improve the existing system, said Malaysian de facto Law Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“This would help voters, no matter where they are, to be able to vote in the constituencies of their registered address without changing the address where they work or are being employed,” he said when explaining what he had told the Parliament today.

Wan Junaidi had said the Election Commission (EC) is studying ways to allow Sabahans and Sarawakians residing in the Peninsula, as well as West Malaysians living in Bornean states, to cast their ballots wherever they are as it is their democratic right to vote no matter where they are in Malaysia.

The Santubong MP told Parliament the government has a responsibility to ensure these affected citizens can vote wherever they are.

“Therefore, the EC is now studying how best to implement a voting system towards this,” he said when responding to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who had asked what the government is doing to allow young voters from Sabah and Sarawak to cast their ballots while studying in Peninsula.

When asked about the criticisms against the government after his deputy Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had said in Parliament last October that Sabahans and Sarawakians living in the Peninsula were encouraged to change their voting constituencies to their latest place of residence to facilitate voting in an election, Wan Junaidi responded: “My deputy simply followed the existing system and voters nevertheless should exercise their right to vote.”