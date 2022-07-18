Willie: ACLB can elevate quality of Bidayuh music

KUCHING (July 18): The annual ‘Anugerah Carta Lagu Bidayuh’ (ACLB) must be continued to encourage artistes and composers to come up with quality music of the Bidayuhs, said Datuk Willie Mongin.

The Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities II said the award should motivate those in the Bidayuh music industry to be innovative and forward thinking in their song composition and lyrics.

He believes that in this digital age, Bidayuh songs can go international through social media and be viewed by international audience on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

“We are proud to say the Bidayuh music industry has indeed grown nowadays and evolved according to current trends. Bidayuh songs to be used to be ‘joget’, cover versions (of other songs) or just ‘santai’ (relaxing) music to a limited audience.

“Nowadays, the musical landscape has changed and the Bidayuh music has slowly but surely followed suit by coming up with different genres and meaningful lyrics,” he said at the final of the 8th ACLB organised by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) at Auditorium P Ramlee on Saturday night.

As such, he urged those involved in the Bidayuh music industry not to ‘syok sendiri’ (self gratification) but continue to come up with catchy and fresh music.

“I wish to see the local music industry particularly Bidayuh to excel and be well respected,” he added.

He revealed that as Puncak Borneo MP, he made it a policy to feature Bidayuh artistes at his events to support and promote them and he hoped others would also do the same.

Meanwhile, the Auditorium P Ramlee was packed with Bidayuh music fans to witness the ACLB final, the climax of the weekly ‘Carta Lagu Bidayuh’ produced by WAIfm Bidayuh.

‘Nampas Penguji’ sung by Johnny Tuk beat 11 other songs to be adjudged as this year’s champion.

In second place was ‘Kajun Dawu’ by SWAIV while ‘Cinta Asungku’ by Rozzie Mila was third.

Johnny Tuk also won the best vocal award while Acid Rain who had performed ‘Tihi Tigahang’ won the most popular artiste award.

All 12 finalists were solo artistes except for SWAIV and Acid Rain who are musical bands.

The champion walked home with a RM5,000 cash prize and a trophy plus an extra award for the song composer, while second and third places were rewarded with RM3,000 and RM2,000 cash prizes respectively and trophies.

The best vocal and most popular artiste winners received RM1,000 and a trophy each.

The ACLB was aired live on WAIfm Bidayuh radio station and via livestream on the WAlfm Bidayuh Facebook page.

It was also recorded for broadcast on TV Okey on a date to be known soon.