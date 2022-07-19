13 districts in Sabah record new Covid-19 infections

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): Thirteen districts in Sabah recorded new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday bringing the total number of cases to 234.

This is 10 cases more that that was reported on Monday, said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi explained that the higher number of infections is due to the high number of test samples received.

“The total number of test samples today was 3,127 with a positivity rate of 11.4 per cent,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu returned to the top rung with 115 cases.

Penampang recorded 19 cases, Sandakan 19, Beaufort 13, Lahad Datu 12, Papar 11, Tawau 11 and Tuaran 11 cases.

Twelve other districts showed a single digit increase, he said.

Of the total cases on Tuesday, only four were in category 3 and two in category 5.