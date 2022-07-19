2,533 children in interior Sabah receive school items

NABAWAN (July 19): Forces of Love (FOL) for Educare 2022 returns to Sabah after a two-year hiatus post pandemic with the distribution of school essential items to 2,533 children in the interior of Sabah.

The program is a smart-partnership collaboration between the Sabah State Education Department and FOL.

A total of 2,533 primary school children benefited from the program. Areas covered include rural Penampang, Pensiangan, Nabawan, Keningau, Kudat and Kota Belud.

The distribution was carried out in three phases starting with Penampang followed by Pensiangan, Nabawan, Keningau, Kota Belud and Kudat in phase two and finally the remaining in third phase.

Twenty-two schools were selected from the department based on B40 category of rural schools with average household income of below RM800 per month.

Udin Bin Lemin, headmaster of SK Babalitan said 95 per cent of the school students are from the B40 extreme poverty group.

“Parents do not have a fixed income and majority are listed under the E-Kasih. Absenteeism is extremely high due to background of families. School is accessible only by foot and boat only. We hope that such distribution can be provided annually and expanded to include other forms of donations such as repairs and upgrade including setting up of solar system as SK Babalitan currently is only using limited generators only,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pensiangan District Education Officer Ipisus Sumbiling further explained that the program rewarded those students who have a high percentage of attendance in schools.

“Standing in front of the crowd to receive the items from school’s teachers further acts as a motivating factor for them to make efforts to come daily.”

The program presented children with essential school items comprising of uniforms, shoes, socks, bags, raincoats, stationery, toys, tumblers, food containers, dictionaries, geometry sets, colour pencils, confectionery, books plus food items with a nett worth of RM150 per set. Total costs for the project exceeds RM350,000 inclusive of purchasing of items and shipping plus logistics costs to the respective areas. Volunteers paid for their own food, accommodation, lodging, flights, land and boat transportation.

Different age groups were given different sets of items based on needs analysis such as stationery and books.

Strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were adhered during the events in line with full recommendations of the Health and Education Ministries.

Abidin Marjan, Deputy Director, Sabah State Education Department (Education Operation – School Management Division) said 70 per cent of schools in Sabah are located in the rural interiors of Sabah with only 30 per cent in urban areas.

“Direct distribution of school essential items to these areas namely Pensiangan, Nabawan, Kudat, Kota Belud and Rural Penampang is truly a commendable noble effort by FOL.”

He said the FOL-Educare is a smart-partnership program jointly organised by the local district state education offices (PPD) and Sabah State Education Department under the patronage of School Management Division.

He hoped that the program can be expanded in the near future with the involvement of the local PPDs and Sabah State Education Department in a more systematic and organised manner in delivering school essential items to the students.

“I would like to thank all donors, volunteers and everyone who had contributed significantly towards the program. I welcome the group to collaborate on all future programs and would like to open the whole of Sabah district schools for similar activities.

“This program is about the development of mankind to be better humans by motivating the children by spreading the seeds of love. We are Sabahans and we come together to make Malaysia a better nation.”

Goh Chong Meng, National Project Director of FOL said that the program is aptly named “Nabawan Challenge” as the majority of the schools are located at the interior areas bordering to the Indonesia borders in the highlands.

“The project is currently our toughest and most thrilling due to the road conditions. We are thankful that we have a team of dedicated volunteers led by our head of Sabah Chapter, Then Chun Tak and Ong Khye Ching in ensuring the distribution runs smoothly. We would like to thank the Keningau Buddhist Society and Kudat Buddhist Association in providing ground support and local warehousing to the team.

“The terrains are extremely difficult especially during rainy season as most of the schools do not have accessible roads but via off-roads and boats only. We do hope that many other organizations and individuals can contribute towards similar project in assisting our Sabah kids.”

The outreach program started in 2014 with one single school, SK Moyog benefiting 200 children. Today, it has since grown in leaps and bounds to its present size of 2,533 children and spread across many different areas.

All donations and enquiries for Sabah can be directed to head of Sabah Chapter – Then Chun Tak (6016 – 888 7378 or tct3113@gmail.com) or Peninsular Malaysia – Nationwide Project Director Goh Chong Meng (6012 – 283 8197/ email: – cm cmgoh6139@gmail.com)