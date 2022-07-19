Action taken to resolve water problem in entire Sabah – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): The Works Ministry through the State Water Department has taken proactive action on the water supply problem not only in the West Coast but entire Sabah, said Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Deputy Chief Minister said this while answering the adjournment speech by Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

He also shared the on-going five high-impact projects that are being implemented to address the issue.

The project to increase the capacity of Telibong II Water Treatment Plant from 80JLH to 160JLH, including the main pipeline and storage tank in Tuaran, is currently under construction. The project costing RM419,742,066.57, is expected to be completed on April 26, 2023.

In Tawau, a dam construction project to supply water which costs RM450,498.893 is expected to be completed on January 25, 2024.

In Lahad Datu, a water supply system upgrading project, costing RM264,988,000, is expected to be completed by June 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, construction of Kota Marudu Water Supply System (RM42,785,000) and Kundasang Water Supply System (159,000,000) are expected to be completed this year.

“Since I took over the Ministry of Works, together with the Water Department we have taken proactive action on this issue, among others, we have held two comprehensive discussions, three workshops which have presented three cabinet papers related to the issue, which was agreed by the Cabinet.

“Therefore, at this time the ministry is making the final process to appoint a certified consultant to conduct a feasibility study to reform Sabah water services industry.

“The ministry will present the results of this study to the Cabinet meeting again for approval so that we will be able to totally resolve the water shortage issue not only in the West Coast but the entire state of Sabah,” he said.

During the sitting, Bung also shared another 11 project proposals to address the water shortage issue in the West Coast.

The Urgent Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) Water Treatment Plant (LRA) Telibong II (10 JLH) in Tuaran is under construction with a total cost of RM25,520,000.

SK Nexillis in KKIP Industrial Zone 9 (RM2,255,000), Repair Work of KKIP R17A, B and KA1 tanks, with a capacity of 10 million liters each tank (RM4,600,000) and Kota Belud NRW Program Phase IV (RM8,000,000) are also under construction.

The Tuaran NRW Program Phase IV (RM3,378,657.35) is currently in preliminary construction work.

Meanwhile, the NRW Rehabilitation, Monitoring, Maintenance and Active Leakage Control Project in Kota Kinabalu (RM8,564,020) is still waiting for approval.

Purchase of a new water tank truck, with a cost of RM5,400,000 is also in its Phase 1 status, where the government has purchased five units from the 16 units planned.

The purchase and installation of a new 1.6ml tank at Taman Bandar Sierra (RM4,500,000) is in designing stage and expected to open for tender by September this year.

The project to control illegal pipeline activities (RM5,250,000) is currently on going according to schedule and already covered the city centre, Tuaran, Papar, Tamparuli and Kota Belud.

Bung also updated that the Papar NRW Program Phase IV (RM1,500,00) is currently under procurement phase, while the Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Kota Kinabalu Water Supply Phase 3 (RM4,600,00) is currently under conceptual studies.

“Give me and the ministry a chance, space and time to implement all the plans that we are working on.

Believe me, we have never stopped trying to solve the water problem that we have inherited for so long.

“We also want a complete solution, once for all. Hopefully our people will soon be able to enjoy perfect water supply services,” he said.