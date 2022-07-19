Allow Sulu claims motion to be debated – Abdul Rahman

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): Umno Tuaran chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan called on the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to allow the motion on the claims by Sulu Sultan’s heirs on Sabah brought by Kota Belud Member of Parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis to be debated in Parliament.

Abdul Rahman opined that Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun should have used his discretion to allow the debate.

“This issue is specific, of public interest and urgent. There is no reason why it should not be debated,” said Abdul Rahman on his Facebook account.

He pointed out that although some explanations have been made by the government previously, but members of parliament, especially from Sabah, still have many questions to ask.

So a debate in parliament is the best platform for the government to answer the questions of parliamentarians and explain in detail the government’s actions and plans to address this issue, especially after Petronas assets abroad have been “seized”, the former Kota Belud Member of Parliament said.

“I understand that the Kota Belud Member of Parliament’s motion will be sent back to the Speaker’s office. I demand that this motion be approved so that it is discussed openly and transparently,” said Abdul Rahman.

He added that the Speaker and the federal government must understand that the issue of demands and security of Sabah is a big issue and too close to the hearts of the people of Sabah.

“Do not let this proposal be rejected for the fourth time until the people of Sabah do not forgive. This is an issue of Sabah state sovereignty and the people of Sabah are worried about their future,” he said.

On Monday, Isnaraissah Munirah (Warisan-Kota Belud) was suspended from attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting after she ignored the Speaker’s instruction and insisted to have the motion on the claims by Sulu Sultan’s heirs on Sabah to be debated.

The motion, which was rejected for the third time at the Dewan Rakyat, became a hot topic of discussion to the extent of causing a war of words between several opposition MPs from Sabah and Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun and his deputy Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

The commotion began when Isnaraissah stood up right after the motion to postpone the election of Deputy Speaker was approved by the Dewan Rakyat.

“Mr Speaker, you have rejected my motion on Sulu Sultan three times. I just don’t understand. I want to ask the federal government, to what extent that we have to wait until the motion can be debated? This is a matter of national sovereignty, it is not a trivial matter.

“I call on all Sabah MPs and other MPs to rise and insist for the motion to be debated,” she said.

Ram Karpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) then stood up, saying that his motion on the seizure of Petronas assets in Azerbaijan by Sulu Sultan heirs was also rejected by Azhar, while Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) questioned Azhar’s decision in rejecting the motion on grounds of sub judice.

Azhar then explained the reasons the motions brought forth by Isnaraissah and Ram Karpal were rejected and said that the emergency motion on the seizure of Petronas assets in Azerbaijan had been approved for debate in one of Dewan Rakyat’s previous sittings and had also been explained by Minister of Economic Affairs.

“Everybody knows what happened to Petronas assets in Azerbaijan, about sub judice, I have received legal views and there are one of two ongoing proceedings on that. The Standing Order is clear and I will stick to it,” he said.

The heated argument on the matter continued to persist when Mohd Rashid took over from Azhar to preside over the sitting as Isnaraissah kept pressing for the issue to be debated even when the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was about to table the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022 for second reading.

This prompted Mohd Rashid to order the sergeant-at-arms to escort the MP out of the august hall and hand down a two-day suspension on her.