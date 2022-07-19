Annuar: PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia 2nd phase opens Aug 1 to Sept 30

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The second phase of the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family Student Device) programme will open from Aug 1 to Sept 30, and expanded to Teacher Education Institutes (IPG) as well as students at matriculation colleges under the Education Ministry (MOE).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said students in the B40 group with a household income below RM4,850 a month are eligible to apply.

“Delivery of the devices under phase two is expected to carried out as soon as applications close, which is expected to be in October,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Annuar said under the first phase of the programme, almost 10,000 applications were processed, with the devices ready to be delivered next month.

He added that the date of delivery for public and private institutions of higher learning (IPTs) is also being discussed with the respective institutions.

Commenting on reports that attempted to cast doubts on the government’s commitment toward the implementation of the programme, Annuar stressed the programme, aimed at helping B40 group students in higher learning institutions, was still ongoing.

“At the first tender stage, the Finance Ministry, as the ministry responsible for procurement matters in excess of a certain sum value, ​​has instructed K-KOMM (Ministry of Communications and Multimedia) to recall the tender to rectify some things.

“This caused some delay as a second open tender had to be done, and which is now completed,” he said, adding that the MoF would be making a decision within a week.

Annuar said K-KOMM would provide further details on the programme on Aug 4 during the oral question-and-answer session in Parliament. – Bernama