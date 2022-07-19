Annuar: Political leader identified to have spread misleading video clip on PM’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): A political leader has been identified to have been involved in the spread of a misleading video clip which tries to manipulate the statement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob statement in Dewan Rakyat concerning the use of subsidised cooking oil in packets by ‘Makcik Goreng Pisang’ (lady who sells banana fritters).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the individual who distributed the video clip through its TikTok account had been identified by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“We have asked the MCMC to take follow-up action through the normal channel.

“…I believe that all Members of Parliament (MPs) heard followed the sitting well (yesterday) and felt happy with the explanation given by the prime minister yesterday.

“This is not done by the MPs,” he told reporters at the Parliament Building here today.

In his reply to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wanted to know the action taken by the government in addressing the leakage of subsidy for cooking oil at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Ismail Sabri said cooking oil in packets was meant for domestic use, but petty traders and hawkers were using it too.

Annuar said the excerpt of the video clip circulated by the individual did not capture the actual ‘spirit’ of the answer given by the prime minister.

He said the dissemination of the video excerpt was against the rules and laws, that is, trying to spread the news in a semi-true and misleading form because it was taken out of context.

“We understand that it is probably for political purposes to instil hatred and erase the confidence of the people in the prime minister by portraying him as insensitive and anti-petty traders when he was actually the opposite.

“…I hope this will stop as spreading fake news is an offence,” he said.

Annuar, who is the chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation, said the government was currently giving priority to taking stern action against more serious or large-scale offences involving subsidised cooking oil, such as in smuggling and misappropriation cases, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Armed Forces.

“After all, as the prime minister said yesterday, we wouldn’t want to be a heartless government by taking stern action against petty traders and hawkers selling banana fritters,” he added. – Bernama