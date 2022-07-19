Brunei announces frequent commuter rates effective August 1

MIRI (July 19): The Brunei Prime Minister’s Department yesterday announced its frequent commuter pass rates of B$30 to B$300 per person for service charge for entry and exit system (EES) when cross-border activities resume on Aug 1 this year

In the latest update, its Covid-19 steering committee said the respective rates are applicable to Bruneians or Malaysians studying or working across the border or those with travel records of at least 15 trips per month through land control post.

The service charge for one month (B$30), three months (B$90) or six months (B$180) rates are for Brunei or Malaysian students studying across the border, the committee said when announcing its service rates for entry and exit system (EES).

For Bruneian or Malaysian employees working across the border and frequent travellers, the EES charges are B$50, B$150 and B$300 for one, three and six months respectively.xit charge ad

Under it Exit and Entry Charges Act, an exit charge and on entry charge shall be payable on every occasion any person intends to enter or leave, or enters or leaves Brunei Darusalam by land.

A one-way service charge of B$3 per person is charged for citizens leaving the country but exemptions are made for those on official duty from the government, military, fire fighters, ambulance and police vehicles and funeral vehicles from Brunei or Malaysia.

For registration, application and payment for service charge (CaP) under the EES, can be made at https://login.bdnsw.gov.bn/ees

Online payment can be made in advance using credit or debit card or at bank counters in Brunei before cross-border travel.

The controller or Customs officer can prohibit a person violating the Act from leaving or entry or issue a compound fine not exceeding B$500.

The relaxation of cross-border activities which will commence on August 1, 2022 is eagerly awaited by both Malaysians and Bruneians after a hiatus since 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic which forced countries to close their borders.

Malaysia re-opened her border in April this year and the decision from the Brunei government has been eagerly awaited by the business sector in Miri, Limbang and Lawas apart from separated families on both sides of the border.

Brunei announced that only fully vaccinated foreign nationals or those who have at least two doses of vaccine are allowed inbound and outbound for any type of travel (whether air, land or sea) into the country.

However, foreigners who wish to enter the country are encouraged to obtain a booster dose to preserve the safety, security and well-being of all parties.