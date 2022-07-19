Buda lifts two titles at Asian bodybuilding championships in Maldives

KUCHING (July 19): The national anthem ‘Negaraku’ was played not once, but twice, on Day 3 of the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Maldives earlier today. Sarawak-born muscleman Buda Anchah was the reason behind it.

The 50-year-old first outflexed the field in the Men’s Bodybuilding Up to 65kg category to eventually outperformed India’s Bichitra Nayak, Vietnam’s Tran Bao Quoc Vuong and fellow Malaysian Amin Rasuad Sidek who had to be contented with second, third and fourth place.

Buda then stepped up to the top of the podium again in the Men’s Masters (Age 50-60 – Up to 80kg) title battle with the Indian duo of Suresh Kumar and Sarvanan Hariram.

“It’s just a great moment for me after having gone through so many ordeals and obstacles throughout this year.

“I do hope that my win, together with the achievement of my team-mates would open the eyes of not only the public, but also the relevant authorities about the capability of bodybuilding in bringing home the medals for the country.

“Having said that, I’m happy to be able to make Sarawak proud – this accomplishment is for our homeland,” he told The Borneo Post via video-call from Maafushi Island this evening.

The veteran athlete also hailed Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and deputy ministers Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Datuk Snowdan Lawan, as well as Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) as ‘the strongest supporters of Sarawak bodybuilding’.

“Each time, they would back us up and provide us the necessary support. Thus, it is my obligation to record my deepest appreciation to them and, hopefully, they would continue their support for us,” he added.

The competition today also saw another Sarawakian Dr Malvern Abdullah bagging his second silver medal in the Men’s Bodybuilding Up to 60kg after finishing behind Jiraphan Pongkam from Thailand and ahead of Vignesh M from India.

Malvern was the first in Team Malaysia to win a medal when he collected silver from the Men’s Masters (Age 40-49) on the opening day last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the other Sarawakians Philomena Dexclyn Siar and Azri Asmat Sefri did not collect any medals. However, Philomena managed to place fourth in the Women’s Model Physique – Up to 165cm finals.

Malaysia also bagged another silver medal from Syed Faizal Syed Ali and a bronze from Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah in the Men’s Athletic Physique – Up to 167cm category, which was won by Nora Chhng of Cambodia.

Another Malaysian Wong Ngai Hoeng contributed another bronze medal in the Men’s Masters (Age 50-60 – Over 80kg), which was dominated by India.

Team Malaysia will be banking on Zainal Ariff Zainal Ariffin and Zmarul Al Adam Pulutan Abdullahm in the Welterweight category, as well as on Buda again for the ‘Champion of Champions’ showdown tomorrow.