Case of six S’wakians stranded in Cambodia still under probe, says CP

KUCHING (July 19): The police are still investigating the case of six Sarawakians said to be stranded in Cambodia after being lured into working for a criminal syndicate there.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the probe is still being carried out by his team with assistance from Bukit Aman.

“We are waiting for further developments because previously, there were reports saying that the Malaysians stranded there (Cambodia), including one Sarawakian, had returned to Malaysia.

“In stating this, I hope that everyone would always be careful in browsing advertisements about jobs offering high salaries – most likely, such offers are non-existent,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak police contingent headquarters’ (IPK) monthly assembly here yesterday.

In a press conference called on April 25 this year, it was announced that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would seek the assistance of Interpol in tracking the six Sarawakians.

At that press conference, Mohd Azman said the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Sarawak had opened two investigation papers under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“We received six police reports between April 20 and 22, 2022, from family members of the victims, who are said to have been cheated into working in Cambodia,” he was quoted as having said then.

Recently, Bernama reported the Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim as having said that there were more than 60 cases involving Malaysians falling prey to job scams, all pending further actions.

Eldeen also said the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh had to date rescued 46 Malaysians in Cambodia believed to be duped by lucrative job offers overseas.

The most recent case involved four Malaysians, aged between 29 and 41. However, they managed to return home, arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 9.

On a separate matter, Mohd Azman said the number of commercial crimes recorded in Sarawak between January and June this year amounted to 1,278 cases, down from 1,451 cases reported in the same period last year.

On total losses incurred from the cases from the first six months of the year, he said it amounted to RM36 million, while on categories, he said the crimes covered online scams, bogus job offers, Macau scams and claims of non-existent loans.

“The continuous efforts by CCID Sarawak have succeeded in producing 448 arrests (from January to June 2022) compared to 300 recorded last year, involving a total of 714 individuals including those involved in cases reported before January this year, 642 investigation papers and a total of 1,041 court charges,” he said.

Also at the press conference yesterday, Mohd Azman highlighted the success of Region 5 Marine Police operations run from January to June this year.

“A total of 509 series of operations had been carried out by the Marine Police, including Op Landai/Op Kontraban, Op Gelora, Op Khazanah and Op Bersepadu.

“Throughout the half-year of 2022, they had recorded a total of 128 arrests for various offences versus 130 arrests in the same period last year.

“They had also issued a total of 924 summonses for various offences.

“The Marine police will always work with other federal and state agencies in fighting crimes and watching over the country’s waters,” said Mohd Azman.