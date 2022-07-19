Committee set up to address rising price of goods

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): The Sabah Community Development and People’s Well-being Ministry has set up a committee to find the best mechanism to address the rising price of goods, the State Assembly was told Tuesday.

Its Minister, Datuk Shahelmy Yahya, said that besides his ministry, the committee would involve other state ministries, such as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and Agriculture and Fisheries.

“A series of committee meetings were held to discuss short and long-term measures. The committee has agreed with the Sabah KPDNHEP’s moves, in line with the current situation, and the Agricultural and Fisheries Ministry will constantly monitor the food supply, to ensure a sufficient supply of eggs and chicken.

He was replying to an oral question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang) on the measures taken by the state government to tackle the rising price of essential goods which burdens the people.

Shahelmey said that among the measures implemented are the provision of subsidies, and setting the subsidised price of controlled items such as multi-purpose wheat flour, pure palm cooking oil, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“In addition, the setting of ceiling prices for items listed as non-subsidised controlled price goods at all times is also implemented, as well as determining the maximum price of chicken and chicken eggs to be continued until Aug 31.

“For long-term mechanisms, Sabah KPDNHEP will continuously conduct detailed inspections and monitoring of all business premises in urban and rural areas to curb the increase the price of goods,” he said.

He added that these measures would be implemented throughout the state to address the rising price of goods, under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Shahelmey also told the State Assembly that there should be sufficient subsidized cooking oil sold in packets in the sundry shops throughout the state.

He said that after receiving public complaints of the shortage of the 1kg subsidized cooking oil, his ministry together with the Domestic Trade and Consumerism ministry conducted Ops ATM and Ops Anti-Sorok.

Based on the operations it was revealed that shortage of the subsidized package cooking oil is due to irregularities/leakage, he stressed.

“We call on all citizens whether civil servants, corporate sector or traders themselves to play our responsibility as consumers,” he said adding that a consumer who knows his rights should not buy necessities that are sold above the control price.

Shahelmey who was replying to a supplementary question from Tunku assemblyman Assafal P. Alian also said that the government will conduct more operations to combat the irregularities.

He added that the state’s quota for the one kilogram packet of subsidized cooking oil has been increased and is now 5,661 metric tonnes a month.

Of the total monthly quota of 5,661 MT, a total of 150 MT per month was distributed to Sabaras Sdn Bhd which is a repacker for the ONSOI brand cooking oil.

The remaining monthly quota of 5,511 MT was distributed to 35 cooking oil repacking companies of various other brands, he said.

“In addition, Sawit Kinabalu Group will also produce the ‘Sayang’ brand cooking oil before the end of this year to increase the supply of cooking oil in the market,” said Shahelmey.