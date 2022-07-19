FORAGE Food Festival to celebrate Kuching’s recognition as City of Gastronomy

KUCHING (July 19): The Hills Kuching is set to host the FORAGE Food Festival from July 22 to 24 in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the Sarawak Gastronomy (Sago) Incubator 2022.

In a statement, the coordinator Sago Incubator said FORAGE @ The Hills was a celebration of Kuching being recognised as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy.

“Kuching’s recognition as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy is a testament to the rich natural resources of Sarawak, our talented food and beverage ecosystem and the unique diversity of cultures of Sarawak.

“Food is not just a sustenance for us Sarawakians, but a celebration of our unity, our diversity and our sense of community. FORAGE @ The Hills is a platform to celebrate and showcase this,” said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was quoted saying in the statement.

The three-day festival will showcase food and beverage selections by Sago’s food-preneurs, including new food innovations boasting a diversity of local flavours.

In addition, there will be other food vendors, performances by local artists and activities such as workshops, cooking demonstrations, discussions and talks by key local food and beverage influencers.

“There will also be a competitions with up to RM5,000 worth of prizes to be won, including an Aglio-Olio Eating Contest, Teh O Peng Relay, Quiz Night and Social Media Creative Content Contest,” said Sago Incubator.

A gallery will also display Kuching’s application to the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and other highlights including the unique native ingredients of Sarawak, the relationship with food and nature, the evolution of food culture here and a whole melting pot of diverse cultures and cuisines.

The Sago Incubator is an 11-week intensive programme that equips food entrepreneurs with the skills and network to grow their food business and succeed in the digital economy.

This year’s nine food entrepreneurs were carefully selected from more than 30 applications by Sago’s selection committee comprised experienced professionals from the industry.

They are Claudia Nasha Chai (The Abraham’s Kitchen), Ezi Firhan (Emillies Diner), Kimberley Ling (Tacos by Bojio), Marthineus Langi Michael (Stardust Cafe), Mohd Rozairie Ramlie (Flip and Fold Grill), Nur Fadzila Sarkawi (Aek Kunyit Manjakani), Nur Shaqhima Hamden (Queen’s Kitchen by Sheemadean), Ooi See Bee (Cloud-99 Ice Cream) and Saw Yee Ken (Billy Goat Coffee).

Besides mastering food innovation skills from resident mentor Chef Achang Libat, this year’s nine food-preneurs have also been learning business development and marketing know-how to elevate their food business.

For more event updates, follow The Hills on Facebook and Instagram at @thehills.kch.