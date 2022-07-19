GE15: SUPP Stakan names Sim as potential Stampin candidate

KUCHING (July 19): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch has named its chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok as the possible candidate to contest the Stampin parliamentary seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Its deputy chairperson Pung Siong Eng said Sim is the best candidate to face Democratic Action Party (DAP) and retake the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I represent the whole branch as well as the many supporters in the NGOs and those in private sector who all agree that Sim is the best candidate to face DAP and win back Stampin seat for GPS,” she told a press conference held at the branch’s office here yesterday.

Also expressing support for Sim was SUPP Stakan Youth chief Valentine Daley Yong, who described the branch chairman as a person who is friendly and people-oriented.

He then said the branch’s Youth section will continue to back Sim as the ideal candidate to win the seat.

“Our Youth squad has made our move in Batu Kawah, Batu Kitang and Kota Sentosa state constituencies to promote our chosen candidate to the public, especially among the youths aged 18 to 35,” he added.

Meanwhile, branch secretary Sivanesan Sanmugalingam revealed that SUPP Stakan on July 13 had sent a letter to the party’s Parliamentary Liaison Committee chairman Lo Khere Chiang and SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting on its intention to promote Sim as candidate.

He also announced that the branch will start a campaign to introduce the branch’s chairman to the public, with door-to-door campaign kicking off starting today (July 20) at Sim’s own neighbourhood in Everbright Estate, located in the Batu Kawah state constituency, while a social media campaign will be launched on July 29.

“We will concentrate most of our campaign on federal issues so that we are able to assist the three state assemblymen (within Stampin parliamentary constituency) to get more funding and assistance and to bring in more services.

“Our job is to make sure that the federal part of things is delivered to the people of Stampin,” he added.