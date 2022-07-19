Group fails to hand over memorandum to debate on Sulu Sultanate heirs’ claims

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday rejected a memorandum by Solidariti Anak Sabah to debate on the self-proclaimed Sulu Sultanate heirs’ claims.

The memorandum which contains 10 main points was presented by close to 60 Solidariti Anak Sabah members who held a peaceful protest on the second day of the State Assembly sitting.

The group first gathered together at the first police checkpoint at Jalan DUN at 10.50am before they were allowed to proceed on foot, some 60 meters, to the State Assembly car park.

They were denied entry into the State Assembly compound and were told to wait for a representative to meet them.

About half an hour later, the group was informed that no representative from the State Assembly will meet them to accept the memorandum.

Disappointed with the answer, the group once again pleaded with the police to allow them to hand over the memorandum to the security at the gate, but again their request was denied.

The group then left the State Assembly at 1.15pm in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, a representative of Solidariti Anak Sabah, Ismail Ayub, said they will hold a large-scale rally with other Sabahans in due time.

He said they will make a petition so the memorandum will be accepted and the issue can be discussed in Parliament and the State Assembly.

Ismail said the memorandum was made after the motion to debate on the self-proclaimed Sulu Sultanate heirs’ claims was rejected three times in Parliament, while the same motion was also rejected when Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal raised the issue at the State Assembly on Monday.

“The issue of claims by so-called heirs of the Sulu Sultanate has been going on for too long and has received international attention but till today it has never been solved.

“The assembly needs to debate on this issue because it relates to the people of Sabah, and moreover, it is related to the sovereignty of the Sabah state border.

“The people need to know the current developments on this issue and it needs to be discussed immediately,” he said.

Ismail said the matter will be replayed each time when elections are near, which they believed were meant to cause concern among the people of Sabah.

“Sabah has gained independence for over 59 years but this issue continues to be played. As a sovereign state, the State Assembly should carry the voice of Sabahans who want this issue settled,” he said.

Ismail added that the Assembly must bring this matter up to protect the sovereignty of Sabah, as written under the Federal Constitution.

He said for the Speaker to shut down on calls to debate or talk about this in the state assembly sitting does not portray the intentions of Sabahans who want this issue to be addressed and solved.

Ismail said the Assembly should not stop the voices of the people to be heard, and the issues regarding the safety and sovereignty of Sabah should be placed first above all other matters.

He therefore hopes the assembly will listen to the voices of the people and to accept their memorandum to call for this issue to be debated in this sitting which will end on Thursday (July 21).

Meanwhile, former Assistant Minister of Education and Innovation Jennifer Lasimbang said the claims by so-called heirs of the Sulu Sultanate is an important issue, especially to Sabahans but questioned why it was rejected to be discussed.

“We know that this is a very important issue and why are we not discussing this, why not even allow (to be discussed) in the Dewan Rakyat and not even allowed in our Dewan Undangan Negeri?” she asked.

Jennifer added that the rakyat, not only Sabahans but the whole of Malaysia, have been asking and waiting for answers.

“This issue is not just within Malaysia but the whole world, it’s a global issue and everybody is talking about it, but why are we (Malaysians) not talking about it?

“We do not want this to be politicised but we want a peaceful solution which could help everybody to move on,” she said.