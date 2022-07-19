Head of State’s emoluments increased

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the amendments to the Civil List Enactment 1963 to increase the emoluments for the Head of State.

The Bill sought to increase the privy purse for the Head of State from RM215,280 per annum to RM301,392 per annum, the entertainment allowance from RM152,490 per annum to RM213,486 per annum and the regional allowance from RM44,850 per annum to RM62,790 per annum.

The Bill involves the State Government RM165,048 in extra financial expenditure.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the State Cabinet in a meeting on March 2 had approved revision to the emoluments of the Head of State which comprised the privy purse, entertainment allowance and regional allowance.

“The emoluments for the Head of State have not been reviewed for 19 years since 2003.

“This is a long period of time compared to the emoluments for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri from other states, such as Sarawak which has been revised in 2013.

“Hence, it is timely to review the emoluments for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah according to current needs,” he said when tabling the Bill at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Tuesday, adding that the Bill will take effect on March 1, 2022.

Three assemblymen debated the bill, namely Tungku assemblyman Assaffal P. Alian, Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif and Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Besides showing appreciation in the form of emolument, Assafal said the status of the Head of State should be elevated by restoring the latter’s power in appointing judicial commissioners in Sabah.

“Judicial commissioners are currently appointed by Putrajaya. What do they know about the legislation in Sabah, such as our Land Ordinance?” he said, adding that the move would empower the Head of State’s role as the Governor of Sabah.

He also hoped that Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal’s motion to debate the Sulu sultanate heirs’ issue will be extended to Wednesday or Thursday.

Meanwhile, Norazlinah urged the Head of State to be given the power to put an end to the descendants of Sulu sultan’s claim on Sabah.

She said the Head of State and Sabah Government will have enjoyed far more allocation if the 40 per cent revenue which Sabah is entitled to is restored.

She added that the administration of Sabah can be improved if the 40 per cent revenue is realized.

To Shafie’s suggestion that the Head of State should be empowered in terms of his responsibilities, Hajiji said the Head of State will be empowered not only through an increase of his emoluments, but also his responsibilities stipulated in the State Constitution.

“We always respect the role and responsibilities of the Head of State,” he said.