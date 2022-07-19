Health Ministry: Medicine shortage expected to be resolved in two weeks

SHAH ALAM (July 19): The shortage of medicine in the country is expected to be resolved within two weeks at least, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the Health Ministry was working towards resolving the issue immediately.

“In the past, (medicine supply) was slow due to raw materials arriving late and possibly due to sudden high demand and also because of the movement control order (MCO).

“It is also likely due to the war in Ukraine. (So), there is not only a shortage of meat and eggs but also medicine,” he said when met by reporters after opening the National Institute of Health (NIH) Scientific Seminar here today.

The MOH prior to this said that it will release government medicine stockpiles to private clinics and hospitals following shortages in the market.

Its minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the move was following the loaning of medicines, as announced on June 13, from the ministry’s health clinics and hospitals to private clinics as part of a temporary solution. — Bernama