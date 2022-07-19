Kuching pillion rider killed after motorcycle crashes into stopped car with flat

KUCHING (July 19): A pillion rider was killed yesterday after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into a car that had stopped along Jalan Bako.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the victim, identified as Siti Khadijah Sudun, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At the time of the incident, the victim was riding a motorcycle with a man heading towards Demak Laut around 8.45pm.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a car is said to have stopped on the road due to a flat tyre and was subsequently hit from behind by the motorcycle ridden by the two victims.

“The man who was riding the motorcycle with Siti Khadijah, identified as Azlan Adi, 35, was seriously injured in the accident,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

Azlan was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Emergency Unit for further treatment, while Siti Khadijah’s body was sent to the SGH Forensic Medicine Department.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.