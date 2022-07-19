Kuching site identified for new Sarawak Bomba airbase, says deputy minister

KUCHING (July 19): A site near the Kuching International Airport has been identified for the new Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) airbase in Sarawak, said federal Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abdul Muttalib.

He said the existing airbase in Miri will be relocated to Kuching when the airbase here is completed.

“Currently, there are three airbases in the country, located in Miri, Penang and Subang. Many areas like the East Coast and Sabah still don’t have any.

“For Sabah, we will have one in Kota Kinabalu. This we are still in the process of discussion with the state government and identifying the site,” he told a press conference after attending the fire science certificate accreditation parade at the state Bomba headquarters here today.

He was asked on the progress of the proposed Bomba Air Unit expansion, especially in Sarawak. Currently the Miri airbase is servicing the entire East Malaysia.

Ismail said besides the air unit, there are also other areas of importance that require expansion including equipment.

In addition, he said, Bomba is also looking at reducing its emergency response time.

“For every fire or incident that happens, we want the response time to be shorter. Currently it is within 10 minutes. But some other countries have shorter response time such as eight minutes. We need to consider many factors though,” he added.

On the fire science certificate accreditation, Ismail said it is hoped that the trainees will become excellent Bomba personnel.

“They face great challenges not only in firefighting but other incidents. We shall see what are the areas we can improve for them in terms of welfare and others,” he added.

A total of 108 trainees from various districts in the state received their fire science certificate accreditation today.

In his speech earlier, Ismail noted that going through four and half months of training during the Covid-19 pandemic environment was probably the most challenging time for the trainees.

“However, I see that the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy has successfully processed and adapted training programmes through various modules and learning methodologies to ensure that trainees continue to receive knowledge and skills related to fire, fire safety and rescue effectively.

“This Fire Science Certificate basic training module is an important and critical human capital transformation programme. It transforms trainees from a civilian to one who practices a uniformed and regimental service work culture through the formation of a superior personality, equipped with core values ​​such as courage, selflessness and a solid sense of ownership,” he said.

Ismail also urged the trainees to always keep abreast with fire and rescue emergency cases involving more sophisticated structures, as well as alternative power materials.

“Solar panels, natural gas lines, emergence of hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles or alternative vehicle power materials, high-powered train accidents, radio active materials accidents, nuclear and hazardous chemicals also require complex and differentiated control procedures, and extinguishing and rescue methods.

“This is a challenge to the rescuers,” he said.

Among those present were state Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang Ming Tee,Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, Bomba deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Edwin Galan Taruki, Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Antonio Kahti Galis and state Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman.