MOE prepared for contingency plan should Covid-19, ILI cases rise

PUTRAJAYA (July 19): The Ministry of Education (MOE) is prepared to revive the contingency plan for schoolchildren should the increase in Covid-19 infection and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases gets out of control.

However, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the MOE must hold prior discussions and seek advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) before making any decision.

“What is most important is that every protocol set by the MOH must be followed, the MOE will discuss with the Health Ministry on the approach to be taken (to curb the spread of infection).

We have always been in discussion just to make sure, even though there is only a slight increase in COVID-19 and influenza cases,” he told reporters after launching the Tunas Malaysia League at Taman Pancarona Mini Stadium, here today.

Also present was Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said this when asked on MOE’s efforts to ensure that Covid-19 and influenza cases do not spread among students who are present at school for face-to-face teaching and learning sessions.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah informed that in the 28th Epidemiology Week (ME 28/2022) from July 10-16, Covid-19 cases increased by 23.4 per cent while for ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases increased by 8.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the Tunas League organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), Radzi said it was a platform to identify new talents among schoolchildren.

“This inaugural programme is a school level football competition where eight best teams from each district will compete and they will go on to compete at the national level, he said adding that the programme was also part of the One Student One Sport Policy launched by MOE. – Bernama