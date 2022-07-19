Parents of Trusan baby with serious scald burns seek donations for treatment

MIRI (July 19): The parents of scald burn victim Mohammad Fahrym Amin Hali from Trusan, Lawas are appealing for donations to fund his treatment and their expenses in Kuching.

The one-year-old, who suffered serious scalding on his stomach, hands, and leg on Saturday, is being treated at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

His mother Hartini Arsyad, 39, said prior to the incident, her elder son was trying to reach for an electric kettle, which was placed on top of their refrigerator.

“As he was reaching for the kettle, he did not realise that its cable was stuck on the refrigerator’s door, which cause it to fall. The hot water fell on his brother, which resulted in the scald burns,” she said when contacted today.

Hartini said she rushed Mohammad Fahrym to Lawas Hospital and they were later referred to Miri Hospital.

She explained that when his condition stabilised, they were flown by helicopter to SGH around 9am today.

As the family is struggling financially, Hartini appealed for assistance from the public.

Those wishing to help can contact Mohammad Fahrym’s father Hali Mansor on 0111-6007366.